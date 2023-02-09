Mum's fundraising efforts to change son's life
- Published
A Jersey boy is able to start life changing cystic fibrosis (CF) treatment thanks to funds raised by his mother.
Kayleigh Blandin raised £10,000 for Cystic Fibrosis Trust to help research into how the treatment could help young children like her son Samson.
Kaftrio was approved for use in children aged six and above at the beginning of 2022.
Ms Blandin described it as "a miracle drug" for her five-year-old, who will begin treatment in the summer.
She said: "People that have CF that are my age and taken this drug are now saying that they are finally able to breathe for the first time in their life, and even though Samson's lungs are healthy, he has problems with his bowels and he's always having issues.
"It's positive to know that there are things there helping him, but it's also kind of hit home a bit for us because it just makes us more aware that there is something wrong and he does have to do these treatments."
Cystic fibrosis is an inherited disease that causes thickened mucus to build up in the lungs, as well as pneumonia and bronchitis.
Ms Blandin raised the funds through three events, including running an ultra marathon of 65km (40.3m).
"There were times when I didn't think I would make it and some particular individuals were just so generous and we had some businesses give large sums and things like that, everyone was so generous," she said.
Director of External Affairs at the trust Clare Corbett said Ms Blandin and Samson had done an "extraordinary fundraising effort and physical effort" to raise money for research.
She said: "Those runs and the money that she's raised are absolutely vital in investing in ground-breaking research to understand the causes, the consequences, the complications of cystic fibrosis and to start developing these treatments.
"It is important to highlight that this treatment isn't a cure, and also that there are some people with cystic fibrosis who aren't currently eligible to take this treatment because of their particular geno type.
"That's why the ongoing research and the efforts of people like Kayleigh continuing fundraising so that we can invest in this research for the future is so important."
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.