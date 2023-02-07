Visually impaired runner thanks 'superhero' guides
A visually impaired man in Jersey is set to run a half-marathon in aid of a charity for blind and partially sighted people.
Sha Khan suddenly lost 90% of his vision over a two-week period in 2021 from hereditary conditions retinitis pigmentosa and Stargardt disease.
He began running in 2022 after a Guide Dogs UK volunteer suggested it.
Mr Khan said he would not be able to undertake the challenge without the help of his guide runners.
He asked, "How can I? How would that be possible?" when a Guide Dogs UK volunteer suggested running, but said with support from guide runner Terri O'Donoghue, he was able to train and take on the challenge.
"I trust Terri completely so I run with my eyes shut. When I'm running I don't know what's coming or what I'm running past, so I rely completely on Terri," he said.
Ms O'Donoghue said it would be exciting to guide Mr Khan on the London Landmarks Half-Marathon on Sunday 2 April.
She said: "He's been through quite a journey in quite a short space of time. He's always happy, always smiling - it's brilliant."
Mr Khan has raised more than £300 for Guide Dogs UK so far, but said without the help of the community he would have "struggled".
He said: "The people on this island... I'm lucky to be part of such a kind and caring community here. These guide runners are my superheroes.
"I'd like to say everyone cares for me, but the truth is on this island everyone cares for everyone. I know once I step out of my front door anyone is going to look out for me and that helps me get on with my day."
