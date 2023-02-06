Government spends £59m on agency staff in a year
- Published
The government spent £59m between July 2021 and July 2022 on specialist and agency staff.
The Chief Minister reports the cost of consultants to the Assembly every six months and noted a 26% increase of £12m since its last report.
Finances were spent mostly on consultants, followed by contingent labourers and fixed-term contractors.
The States said the pandemic had affected its ability to attract full-term staff into specific roles.
It said employing consultants with specialist expertise had been necessary for "major" programmes agreed in the Government Plan, such as the new hospital.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.