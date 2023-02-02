Jersey flights face '100% green' future
Islanders could be flying on "100% green" planes in just a few years, according to Ports of Jersey.
Chief executive officer Matt Thomas said the hydrogen-fuelled craft, which emit only water from their engines, could be used for inter-island flights.
The government has set a target of becoming net carbon zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement on climate change.
Mr Thomas said the technology had been developed more quickly than expected.
"It's exciting and it's coming - I'm now thinking its two, three, four years away, you know," he said.
A team from Ports of Jersey visited Toulouse, France, to see a passenger plane being fitted to take hydrogen instead of conventional fuel.
Pierre Farjounel, general manager at Universal Hydrogen, said: "We are all confronted to climate change, and there is a solution for 2025 to fly 100% green and this is what we are doing."
