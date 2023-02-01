Suspected arson Saltash: Police search for two people
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses of a suspected arson attack on a home in Saltash.
Officers were called to a blaze at a property in Grenfell Avenue at 01:50 GMT on Wednesday, where two people were seen running from the area.
Devon and Cornwall Police said one man and four dogs were in the property, but were unharmed.
"We would like to trace the two people seen running away," Det Sgt Alexandra Fisher said.
"Even if they were not involved, we would like them to come forward so that we can eliminate them from our enquiries."
The force asked people who witnessed the incident or had CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.