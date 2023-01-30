Coronavirus: Jersey's airport testing centre closes
- Published
Government-provided public PCR testing for Covid-19 will stop in Jersey from Monday, with the closure of a testing centre at the airport.
Since 2020, more than 1.1 million tests have been carried out at both the airport and harbour testing centres, the Public Health Department said.
Officials said the system had played a "vital part in protecting the community".
Free Lateral Flow Test (LFT) kits remain available to order online.
Islanders have been advised to do stay at home and do a LFT if they feel unwell.
If they tested positive, they should stay at home for at least five days and until they had been symptom-free for 48 hours, the government said.
Professor Peter Bradley, director of Public Health, said: "I would like to thank everyone, past and present, who has worked tirelessly over the last few years to deliver this testing programme. They have all been a vital part in protecting the community.
"Although we are scaling down our response, Covid-19 is still with us and will be for the foreseeable future."
Jersey's coronavirus helpline closed on Saturday.