Covid booster not taken up by 41% of over 50s in Jersey
A government report says four in 10 islanders over the age of 50 have not received a Covid-19 autumn booster.
The vaccine team has administered 26,959 boosters since the scheme was launched in September 2022.
The report said 59% of those over 50 had taken up the offer of a fifth dose of vaccine.
Dr Cheryl Walter said it was important for islanders to protect themselves from the virus.
She said: "If you were in that first bunch where everyone was offered a booster and you've just forgotten about it, you can walk in and go and get that third booster.
"It's never too late and if you think it's too late or it's not effective, it's protecting you, it's protecting people around you, go and get it done, it takes about 10 minutes."
The report found 93% of the population aged 18 and over had received their first dose, 92% had been double vaccinated, and 75% had received a third dose.
A total of 67% of 16-17 year olds, 53% of 12-15 year olds and 7% of 5-11 year olds have received their first dose.
