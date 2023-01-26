Revised plans for St Helier Waterfront published
Revised plans for a major housing development on Jersey's Waterfront have been published.
The Jersey Development Company announced plans to build almost 1,000 new homes between St Helier and Elizabeth Castle in 2021.
Revised plans have lowered the heights of buildings and La Fregate cafe will be moved instead of demolished.
The island's only cinema is still set to be demolished, as is the Aquasplash and part of the waterfront's sea wall.
As a result of the lowered buildings, 17 fewer flats are included.
A date to consider the revised plans has not been published.
