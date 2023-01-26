Jersey cattle did not die from notifiable disease says States
- Published
More than 100 cattle did not die from notifiable diseases, the States of Jersey confirms.
The cattle at Woodlands Farm died from an unknown cause in December 2022.
The government said animal tissue samples confirmed notifiable diseases such as Anthrax and foot-and-mouth disease had not caused the deaths.
Director of Natural Environment, Willie Peggie, said initial findings confirmed it had been an isolated incident.
He said: "We have a working theory and strong confidence in what caused the cows to die so suddenly. However, it would be unprofessional, unwise and without scientific rigour to state that publicly just yet, until the further testing of the feed is complete."
Mr Peggie said the testing of feed samples were ongoing at a UK laboratory, and results would "take some time".
"The testing is a process of elimination, and this means that the most we may be able to provide is a likely explanation of the cause, rather than one that is absolutely definitive," he said.
The States said it continued to work with the private vet, the farmer and laboratories.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.