Seafarers reminded to wear cold weather clothing
Islanders are being reminded to wear a life jacket and appropriate cold water clothing when heading out to sea.
Jersey Coastguard rescued two people, both not wearing a life jacket, from a capsized rowing boat in St Aubin's bay on 21 January.
The rescue service said it assisted them safely back to shore and they were lucky not to have suffered cold water shock in the 9C (48.2F) sea.
Jersey Coastguard issued a statement about the potential health risks.
It said: "Cold water shock is an involuntary response by the body being suddenly or unexpectedly immersed into water which has a temperature of less than 15C.
"After falling into cold water blood vessels in your skin will close and the output from your heart will rise causing your blood pressure to increase; this will put your heart under strain and could cause a heart attack."
The rescue service said the "sudden cooling of the skin" could make a person gasp involuntarily, increasing the breathing rate "which can cause you to inhale water panic and drown".
It said islanders should wear a "correctly fitted, in date serviced lifejacket" when out on the water, and that it could not "overemphasise their importance if you are out at sea".
"Lifejackets really do save lives," it said.
