Jersey flats explosion: More lines of inquiry pursued
More than 600 lines of inquiry are being pursued in the investigation into an explosion at a block of flats.
Ten people died following the collapse of the Haut du Mont residential block in St Helier, Jersey, in December.
Senior investigating officer Det Supt Alison Fossey said good progress had been made.
She said more than 30 officers and staff had followed 601 lines of inquiry, taken 230 statements and recovered 490 exhibits so far.
Det Supt Fossey, from the States of Jersey Police, said: "The main scene at Haut du Mont on Pier Road is still under investigation and will be for some time."
She praised the "vital part" Urban Search and Rescue teams, which will be returning to the UK this week, had played adding "their specialist skills and professionalism has been second to none."
Other specialist teams from the UK will remain to support the ongoing recovery and investigation.
Officers had been using a secondary location between Commercial Buildings and Le Quai aux Marchands, but Det Supt Fossey said this was no longer required.
