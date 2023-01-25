Jersey's government looks to place order for 375,000 Covid test kits
Health officials are looking to secure additional Covid-19 testing kits for Jersey.
The Health Department invited tenders from companies for the supply of 375,000 kits so residents could test themselves if necessary.
It comes after the government announced that several coronavirus measures would be scaled back at the end of January.
The testing centre at Jersey Airport is set to close and public PCR testing will no longer be provided.
Lateral flow test kits for home use will remain available to order online from the States.
As part of updated Covid-19 guidance, islanders need to stay at home for at least five days after testing positive for the virus.
