Traders banned from providing single-use plastic bags
- Published
A six-month period allowing traders to sell single-use plastic and paper bags has ended in Jersey.
The Single Use Plastics Law was introduced in July 2022, meaning single-use carrier bags could no longer be provided with purchases.
The law also states traders, including shops and restaurants, must charge 70p for any reusable bags issued.
Deputy Tom Binet said the "vast majority" of islanders had begun using reusable shopping bags.
The minister for infrastructure said: "There certainly has been a period of culture change which will be established for the long-term from this weekend.
"Traders of all kinds have had the entirety of this period to change their arrangements to ensure compliance, so everything should run smoothly from here on."
The government said traders not complying with new regulations could be fined up to £1,000.
Regulation standards manager Robert Timoney said "in the main", traders had been compliant.
"It has been particularly pleasing to see the support from traders, displaying the prominent green posters in shops and restaurants around the island, reminding people of the law," he said.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.