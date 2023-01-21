Societe Jersiaise celebrates 150 years of work

Mont Orgueil Castle above the small fishing port of Gorey on the east coast of Jersey in the Channel Islands
Mont Orgueil Castle is one of many locations the Societe Jersiaise has preserved over its 150 years

The study group the Societe Jersiaise has celebrated its 150th anniversary.

It was set up in 1873 to protect the island's heritage and preserve its history.

The group helped uncover stone artefacts, including an ancient flint tool, and mammoth bones at La Cotte, and spent hours recording wildlife.

President Nicolette Westwood said: "Without an organisation like Societe Jersiaise, a lot of the monuments you see today would not exist.

"It was quite common for farmers to demolish the dolmans that they found standing in the way in their fields, and you know, we came along and said, 'Well, hang on, that's history, don't get rid of it'."

The group has dedicated itself to the preservation of the island and focused on 17 sections that included archaeology, marine biology and bibliography.

