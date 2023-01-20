New guardian for Jersey's health service to hear staff concerns
The government has appointed a guardian to ensure the concerns of Jersey health workers are heard.
Ashling McNevin, a social worker, will serve as the island's first "freedom to speak up guardian".
The role is aimed at ensuring staff within Health and Community Services can raise concerns anonymously to help improve the system.
It was created in response to a 2022 review of governance and quality of care at Jersey General Hospital.
Ms McNevin, a qualified counsellor, has been seconded to the role from adult social care for six months until a permanent guardian is appointed later.
She said she had worked with honesty and transparency in her previous roles.
"I will bring these practices into this new role and would encourage any employee who has any concerns to bring them forward," she said.
"Confidentiality is guaranteed unless those highlighting concerns don't wish to remain anonymous."
Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson said she wanted health workers to "feel empowered to speak up when things go wrong".
"It is only by speaking up that we can make sure that lessons are learned and services improved for the benefit of patients," she said.
