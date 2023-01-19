Jersey Covid measures to be scaled back
The Covid testing centre at Jersey Airport is set to close and public PCR testing will no longer be provided by the Government of Jersey.
In a series of de-escalation measures, the Coronavirus helpline will close and weekly Covid-19 data reporting will stop at the end of January.
The government said its Jersey Covid-19 alert app would also be deactivated.
Jersey's director of public health said changes were proportionate to the "current epidemiological situation".
Prof Peter Bradley said: "Our priority is and always will be the health and safety of islanders and the changes we're announcing today continue our move towards the sustainable management of Covid-19.
"I want to reassure islanders that they will continue to be supported if unwell or concerned about COVID-19, however how they access this support will revert to pre-pandemic routes and contacts."
'Still with us'
The government provided updated Covid-19 guidance, which included islanders staying at home for at least five days after testing positive for the virus.
Government provided PCR testing and the airport testing centre will close on Monday 30 January, and the alert app will be disabled from Tuesday 31 January.
LFT kits for home use will remain available to order online from the States, and Covid figures will be monitored internally by the Public Health team.
Prof Bradley said: "Although we are scaling down our response, Covid-19 is still with us and will be for the foreseeable future.
"I therefore urge everyone to continue following the guidance, stay at home and do an LFT test if you feel unwell, and if you are eligible for any of your vaccines, book an appointment or drop into the Vaccine Centre."
