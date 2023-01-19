Plans for Jersey Opera House restoration submitted
A planning application to help restore Jersey Opera House has been submitted.
The government announced it would provide £11.5m in allocated funding to restore the building.
Plans include a full restoration of the Grade II listed building, adding a "modern glazed structure alongside the historic façade".
The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture said improvements to accessibility and fire safety would also be made.
'Much-loved venue'
Deputy Kirsten Morel said: "The submission of this planning application is an important milestone for the redevelopment of Jersey Opera House.
"The plans demonstrate that once the refurbishment is complete we will have a fit for purpose state-of-the-art facility long into the future."
Mr Morel said the government would work alongside the Opera House Board so that the island's arts community could be kept up to date with the process.
The government said work would also be done to protect the dome, redecorate the auditorium and improve the dance studio, ticket office and lighting design.
Pierre Horsfall CBE, Chair of Jersey Opera House Board Limited, said: "A great deal of work has been happening behind the scenes to reach this point and I am delighted to see the plans are on track to reopen this much-loved venue for Islanders once again."
