Jersey sewage spills lead to sea swimming warnings
- Published
Islanders have been asked not to swim in certain areas of the island due to sewage spills.
The government confirmed operations had returned to "business as usual" on Wednesday evening, after flooding affected the island..
It said sewage overspill sites had been identified, including at 11 beaches, and signage had been put out.
Signs will be removed after the water has been "tested and cleared" from any pollutants to avoid public risk.
Grands Vaux school reopened to students, with damaged areas cordoned off and support offered to affected children.
The government said water levels were "continuing to recede" in reservoirs, but were "still high".
It said the Infrastructure Department would perform cross-island inspections as it moves into recovery, and reviews of St Saviour and private roads had begun.
Jersey Electricity said it was confident electrical systems in the flooded properties had not been impacted.
The sewage network in the Grands Vaux area is due to be reviewed "early next week".
Residents have began returning to their properties in the areas affected by the flooding.
