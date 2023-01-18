Jersey flooding: 50 families have to leave homes
- Published
About 50 families have had to leave flooded homes in Jersey.
A major incident has been declared by the Government of Jersey after flooding across the island.
Jersey Water is pumping water from the Grands Vaux reservoir, which caused flooding when it overtopped, into Queens Valley.
The chief minister said those moved were taken to St Saviour's Parish Hall and later given temporary accommodation in hotels and guest houses.
People have been evacuated from homes in Pillar Gardens, in St Saviour.
Grands Vaux School has been closed to students and is not opening on Wednesday.
A Tactical Coordination Group including the police, fire and ambulance services, Andium Homes, Jersey Water and Jersey Electricity has been set up.
Jersey Water bosses said people should not allow children to play in flood water because of the risk that it was contaminated by sewage.
Residents were also asked not to swim in the sea until public health officials said it was safe, because of the same risk of contamination.
The grounds of Samares Manor have also been badly affected, with several large trees coming down and some of the gardens left under water.
Staff said it would be some time before they could assess the damage.
Managing director Caryl Kemp said: "We just come in, put our wellies on, walk around and check the whole site, and open manhole covers as best we can.
"The problem is we've got water coming up through manhole covers at the moment."
