Jersey walkers invited to join in round-island trek
Applications have opened for Jersey's 2023 Around the Island Walk.
Organisers said it has been done by more than 29,000 participants over the past 32 years and has raised £2.7m for local charities.
The walk, which is divided into three categories, is set to take place on 17 June.
The main walk of 48 miles (77km) starts at Elizabeth Harbour Ferry Terminal from 03:00 BST with alternatives of a relay and a 13-mile (21km) walk.
