Flooding closes school and surrounding area

The government said the school building was undamaged

Flooding outside of a school in Jersey has caused it to close.

Fire and police officials are in attendance at Grands Vaux School in St Saviour.

The school and government has asked those with children at the school not to take them in until updates are given.

The government said: "The building is undamaged so it may be possible for students to attend school later today".

The road has been closed

PC Henry Woolley said the school would be closed for the morning, "if not longer".

Strong winds had blown down trees in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney on Sunday evening.

Pillar Gardens in Grands Vaux have been flooded

Pillar Gardens in Grands Vaux has been affected by the floods, with homes using sandbags to barricade their doors and garages from further flooding.

Steven Ozouf, who lives in the area, said the community had come together to share what sandbags there were, but there were not enough.

Islanders have attempted to pass through the floods, with waters reaching hip level

