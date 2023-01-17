Obesity levels in Jersey could rise due to food costs
Health officials are concerned the rising cost of living could see obesity rates rise in Jersey.
Prof Peter Bradley, director of public health, said rising inflation could leave some islanders unable to prioritise exercise and make healthier foods unaffordable.
A recent government report found 32% of islanders were overweight and 18% were considered obese.
Prof Bradley said the rising cost of food was a barrier to healthy eating.
"It's a view that I feel is echoed by islanders when we've spoken to them," he said.
"It's something we need to tackle."
Catriona McAllister, chief executive of Jersey Sport, said people who were having to work more due to the rising cost of living could find it difficult to find time for exercise.
She encouraged islanders to take "small steps" towards an active lifestyle.
"Nobody is expecting you to run a marathon straight away," she said.
"It's small steps and what fits in with your day - being more physically active next week than this week is all anyone can ask."
