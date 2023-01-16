Jersey cervical screening campaign begins
A government campaign is encouraging those with a cervix to attend a screening test.
The 'Don't Put It Off' campaign encourages islanders not to delay.
Health bosses said women and people with a cervix aged 25 to 64 had access to free screenings at Le Bas Centre or their GP clinics.
Deputy Karen Wilson, the Minister for Health and Social Services, said screening was one of the best ways to protect from cervical cancer.
"I urge all eligible islanders to not wait until it's too late, these tests save lives and are something we just must do," she said.
Sarah Evans, general manager for Primary and Preventative Care, Health and Community Services, said islanders must opt-in for the screenings.
Ms Evans said its doctors and nurses were "trained to make the experience comfortable and provide support".
She said anyone who might be nervous could make requests such as having a woman carry out the procedure, asking for someone else to be in the room with them, or asking for a longer appointment.
Director of Public Health, Prof Peter Bradley, said although cervical cancer could occur at any age, it was the most common gynaecological cancer for those under the age of 35.
He said those with a cervix between the age of 25 and 49 should get tested once every three years, and those aged between 50 and 64 should be screened once every five years.
"The more we can raise awareness of this life-saving service and the more people will get tested, the bigger difference we can make," he said.
