Jersey rock-up Covid and flu vaccine clinics take place
Islanders eligible for a Covid or flu vaccine have been invited to attend rock-up clinics across the island.
Between Tuesday and Saturday, vaccination teams will be in the parishes of St John, St Peter, St Brelade and St Saviour.
The government confirmed islanders eligible for an autumn booster could also attend.
It said islanders could still book online or walk in at the vaccination centre at Fort Regent.
Locations and dates include:
- Tuesday 17 January - 13:00-17:00 GMT at St John's Parish Hall
- Wednesday 18 January - 13:00-17:00 at St Peter's Parish Hall
- Thursday 19 and Friday 20 January - 13:00-17:00 at Les Quennevais Sports Centre
- Saturday 21 January - 10:00-15:00 at St Saviour's Parish Hall
