Mind Jersey's Mums Meet aims to help mothers with mental well-being
A charity worker who experienced post-natal depression has said she is leading a support group for new mothers to give them an opportunity to meet others "going through the same thing".
Mind Jersey's Mums Meet takes place weekly at Pip's Place in St Helier.
Group leader Shelley Brockbank said it was designed to help those who might be having mental health "difficulties".
She said she was leading the group to give the support she did not have when she had problems after giving birth.
"With my eldest I experienced post-natal depression," she told BBC Radio Jersey.
"Unfortunately I didn't have this service at the time.
"Had I [had it], I think... my journey might have gone a little bit differently."
'Not alone'
The perinatal peer support coordinator said the new group was "for anyone with a little one... who might feel like she's struggling, feeling low, anxious".
"All those things that are associated with being a mum that we can find challenging," she said.
She said it was an opportunity for mums to meet others "going through the same thing" and to "share experiences and support each other".
"We all struggle and it is okay and we want mums to know that they are not alone, because they are not," she said.
"We are here and we want to support them."
She said mothers were welcome to attend the group, which runs on Fridays at 11:00, with their children or on their own.
