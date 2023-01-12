Investigation into death of more than 100 cows continues
Investigations into the deaths of more than 100 cows in Jersey are continuing, the government has confirmed.
The cattle at Woodlands Farm died from an unknown cause in December 2022, with 33,000 litres of milk across the island disposed of as a precaution.
The government confirmed it was working alongside the natural environment team, the private vet and the farmer.
Minister for the Environment, Deputy Jonathan Renouf, said the testing process was "continuing".
He said: "We are pursuing the most relevant diagnostic methodologies, in consultation with labs and specialists.
"We are, so far, assured that this was a localised event but need additional tests to be able to say more about what has happened in this case."
Mr Renouf said the testing was "complex", and results were "not always conclusive in these cases".
