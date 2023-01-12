Grant scheme for electric bikes announced in Jersey
Grants are being offered to help people in Jersey buy electric bikes.
A £300,000 pot has been allocated under the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, which was agreed by the States Assembly in 2022.
From Thursday residents can apply for the grants with 100 to be randomly selected after a week.
Deputy Hilary Jeune, said the scheme was "particularly aimed at supporting those islanders who have been considering buying a bike but who have perhaps found cost is a barrier".
The application windows will be staggered every three months over two years so that suppliers are not overwhelmed.
The grants available will be vouchers of £300 for an e-bike, £600 for an e-cargo bike or £600 for an adapted e-cycle.
Deputy Jeune, who is Minister for Energy and Climate Change, added: "The transport sector is the largest source of on-island emissions in Jersey, and we need to accelerate the move away from petrol and diesel vehicles towards the adoption of more environmentally friendly ways of getting around."
Jersey has a target of reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
It is hoped the electric bikes will appeal to islanders who are put off cycling due to the hilly terrain of the island.
The States also wants to improve cycling infrastructure.
