More than £350,000 donated to Jersey charities
- Published
A foundation has donated more than £350,000 in grants to 14 Jersey charities for 2023.
The Jersey Community Foundation (JCF) said it aimed to provide financial aid to those "most in need", such as those in poverty and children in education.
Charities including Caring Cooks, Enable Jersey and Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) have received monetary donations to continue their work.
JCF CEO Anna Terry said she hoped the aid would provide "immediate relief".
"With rising interest rates, soaring food and bill costs, and high property and rental prices, the number of people in our community in need of help and support is unprecedented," she said.
"We hope that these funds provide the immediate relief that families, individuals, and charities need during a particularly challenging winter, and beyond."
The following charities have benefited from the grants:
- Caring Cooks of Jersey received £12,000 to provide families with food and fuel vouchers
- Enable Jersey received £40,000 to set up a second-hand equipment hub
- Every Child Our Future received £5,000 for a new reading programme to be delivered outside of school
- JAAR received £26,858 to provide support to survivors over 50 years old of historic and recent sexual trauma
- Wetwheels Jersey received £6,000 to provide trips for care home residents
Other charities that received grants included Brighter Futures, Beresford Street Kitchen, Dementia Jersey, Jersey Childcare Trust, Jersey Eating Disorders Support, Jersey Hospice Care and Macmillan Jersey.
JFC said St Vincent St Paul, Families First and The Shelter Trust would also receive continuing funds for ongoing projects from the previous year.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.