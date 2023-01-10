Body found on Jersey beach not related to fishing tragedy
Police have said a body recovered from a Jersey beach has no connection to the fishing boat that sank.
The body of a man was found at Greve d'Azette beach, in the parish of St Clement, on 30 December 2022.
The force said the body was "not connected in any way" to either the collision or the Pier Road explosion.
Fishing vessel skipper Michael Michieli has been missing since his vessel was involved in a collision with a freight ferry on 8 December.
The bodies of his two crew members have been recovered and identified.
The force said of the body that was found: "His death is currently being treated as unexplained but is not thought to be suspicious.
"His family are aware and have chosen at this time to keep his identity private and we respect their decision to do so."
