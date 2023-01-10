Jersey remembers explosion victims one month on
One month since an explosion at a block of flats resulted in the deaths of 10 people, Jersey's chief minister has thanked islanders for their community spirit in responding to the tragedy.
Haut du Mont flats, a three-storey building in St Helier, collapsed on 10 December.
The government said police and health and safety investigations were ongoing.
Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore said the explosion "shocked islanders and people around the world".
She said: "Today we mark one month since the tragic incident at Haut du Mont on Pier Road, which led to the deaths of 10 people.
"It devastated the families and friends of those who lost their lives, as well as displacing a number of islanders from their homes in the surrounding area.
"This incident shocked islanders and people around the world. My thoughts remain with everyone impacted."
Alcino Viera, who worked in a hotel with explosion victim Billy Marsden, said: "He started at 05:00 in the morning, and he was here every day at 05:00, he never missed a trick, he was always here.
"He used to get on with everyone so, so well, at the moment we're all gobsmacked."
Ms Moore said islanders had come together to help those impacted by the incident.
She said: "It is through difficult times, such as these, that we see the generosity and strength of community spirit that is a hallmark of our island.
"We have been overwhelmed by the way that businesses, individuals and community groups have come together to help, in whatever way they can."
The government said Andium Homes, owner of Haut du Mont flats, and the force were supporting those impacted with the "support that they need".
Ms Moore added: "I want to offer my sincere thanks to everyone who has provided their support to those touched by this tragedy, ensuring they get the help they need during this difficult time."
