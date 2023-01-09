Jersey Hospice Christmas tree collection raises £45,000
A Christmas tree collection has raised more than £45,000 for a Jersey charity.
On Saturday and Sunday, 65 volunteers collected more than 2,500 Christmas trees across the island to raise money for Jersey Hospice Care.
The service provides palliative nursing care to islanders with cancer and motor neurone disease.
Organiser Scott Douglas said funds raised would help keep its services free to islanders in need.
He said it "really does enable us to keep the care in the community, and in the hospice itself, and keep Jersey Hospice Care running for everyone who needs it free of charge".
"I do have to say a massive shout out to all of our incredible volunteers who have made all of this possible, literally an army of 65 volunteers who came out collecting 2,500 trees."
The trees were recycled at La Collette recycling centre.
