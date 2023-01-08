Jersey exclusion zone reduced at sunken fishing boat site
The exclusion zone around the site of a fishing boat that sank, leading to the deaths of three crew, has been reduced.
L'Ecume II collided with a freight ferry off Jersey on 8 December, with Michael Michieli, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat on board.
The States has now reduced the exclusion zone from 750m (2460ft) to 250m (820ft) in all directions.
It also said an agreement had been made with Bahamas Maritime Authority which is leading the inquiry.
Both decisions have been signed off by Deputy Kirsten Morel, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture.
The change to the exclusion zone will continue to "prohibit the passage of any unauthorised vessels, diving, fishing, laying of static gear and trawling activity".
The Harbour Master also has the authority to vary the exclusion zone to facilitate any legitimate salvage operation.
The Commodore Goodwill, the ferry that collided with the fishing boat, is registered in the Bahamas and the Maritime Industry Authority of the Philippines has also been named as a Substantially Interested State party to the inquiry.
Mr Baligat and Mr Simyunn were from the Philippines.
Deputy Morel said: "Following the appointment of the States of Jersey Police to undertake the enforcement investigation, I'm pleased that we're now in a position to formally engage with the Bahamas Maritime Authority so it can lead the maritime investigation with support from Jersey and the Philippines."
Recognising the one month anniversary of the tragedy, she added: "My thoughts remain with the families and friends of Mick Michieli and his crew, Jervis Ramirez Baligat and Larry Simyunn.
"I would like to sincerely offer my thanks to everyone who has provided their support to those touched by this tragedy.
"Our island's spirit was demonstrated in the hours and days that followed this tragic event, as the whole community came together to help both with search and rescue and to provide support to the families."
