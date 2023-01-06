Jersey company implements four-day week for staff
A Jersey company which ran a four-day week trial has welcomed the benefits to its staff.
The advisory service Law at Work implemented the trial for five months in 2021 and the company has now decided to make it permanent.
A similar trial took place in the UK involving more than 70 companies. Staff involved used their extra day off for activities and time with family.
Managing director Heidi Gibaut said there was no decline in its services.
She said: "We did a client satisfaction survey at the end of the year because we hadn't actually told our clients we were doing four-day week.
"We asked them if they'd noticed a drop in service during the last 12 months... and the results were brilliant - there was no difference."
