Four further Covid deaths registered for Jersey

Jersey Hospital
The government reported 337 new cases since 29 December 2022, with 584 islanders having recovered

The government of Jersey has reported four further Covid-related deaths in the island.

A total of 515 islanders currently have the virus, with 14 in care homes and six patients in the General Hospital.

The government gave its "condolences and thoughts" to the family and friends of the four islanders.

In December, it asked islanders attending the hospital to wear a face mask and to take a lateral flow test beforehand.

Public Health also asked parents of unwell children to keep them off school.

Deputy director Grace Norman said she was "strongly encouraging islanders to stay home if unwell" to minimise the spread of Covid and seasonal illnesses.

