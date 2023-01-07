Jersey farmers ask government for more financial aid
Farmers are asking the government to help the industry recover from a "tough" summer.
Farmer Phil Le Maistre said the dry summer of 2022 and the war in Ukraine had affected farmer's produce and running costs.
Deputy Kirsten Moore said he would continue to support farmers through the government's ongoing support scheme.
Mr Le Maistre said the government's promises of extra funding was a good start but more needed to be done.
He said: "It's going to be another really tough year.
"Our inputs have gone up through the roof, it doesn't look like it's going to come back down.
"We need the local population to get behind us and also the government to keep backing us."
Deputy Moore, Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, said it would be an "ongoing" project to support the industry.
"I see quite strongly the argument for increasing the support so during the year I will be seeking to find more support for farmers," he said.
Mr Le Maistre said more government funding would help keep local produce prices lower.
"All we want as Jersey farmers is to be on a level playing field with farmers across the world and it's sometimes frustrating when you see people complaining that food prices in the island for local produce are higher," he said.
Mr Moore said an extra £1.5m in funding, announced in its government framework in 2022, was being delivered through its support scheme.
He said: "Our farmers in Jersey, who have been unsupported for so many years, have been facing a competitive market.
"They're not competing on a level playing field.
"My aim is to get them onto that level playing field and we're doing that at the moment."
