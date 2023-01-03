Jersey General Hospital 'operating as normal' despite demand rise
Health bosses are reassuring islanders that Jersey General Hospital is "operating as normal" despite an increase in demand.
It currently has more than 20 patients admitted for either Covid, flu or respiratory viruses.
Scrutiny leader Deputy Geoff Southern said the island's health service was struggling to cope with the demand.
However, director of Clinical Services, Claire Thompson, said the hospital was "not at crisis point".
She added the hospital had faced a "challenging" December.
Ms Thompson said surgery beds were being used to cope with an increase in hospital admissions which had caused longer waiting times for islanders at the emergency department (ED).
'Demand for isolation rooms'
She said: "These beds allow us to increase our capacity for caring for emergency patients, and are planned each year as part of our strategy to deal with winter pressures.
"Some patients who have attended the ED have had to wait longer than normal to be admitted, this is due to the high demand for isolation rooms which has occurred because of the number of respiratory viruses currently circulating."
Ms Thompson said waiting times had also increased due to staff sickness.
"I would like to reassure islanders that despite the increase in demand, this demand was expected and planned for - as it is every winter - and the hospital is still operating as normal with elective surgery taking place as planned," she said.
Mr Southern said he was worried a larger outbreak of flu and Covid cases could overwhelm the hospital.
He said: "We think Covid is now over, but it's not, and the associated respiratory infections are also going up so we've actually got a crisis situation I think in the making."
Mr Southern said one in five posts at the hospital were not being filled, and the government was having to use locum and agency workers to "fill up the number of positions".
Deputy director of Public Health, Grace Norman, said she was "strongly encouraging islanders to stay home if unwell" to minimise the spread of seasonal illnesses.
