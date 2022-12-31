Jersey Hospital visitors reminded to wear masks

Jersey General HospitalGovernment of Jersey
Jersey's government is reminding people to wear a face mask when they visit patients in hospital.

Visitors are also being asked to do a lateral flow test beforehand and not to go if they have any Covid-19 symptoms.

The government is also reminding people that visitors should only come in to the General Hospital one at a time.

There were 765 known Covid-19 cases in Jersey last week, with 20 in hospital, according to the latest statistics.

