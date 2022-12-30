Body recovered from Jersey beach say police
A body has been recovered from a beach in Jersey, say police.
Police and ambulance crews were seen in the area of Greve d'Azette beach in the parish of St Clement shortly after 10:00 GMT.
Forensic investigators were later seen collecting items from the beach near La Mare slip.
States of Jersey Police confirmed a body was recovered from the beach at Greve d'Azette just before 10:00 GMT and said an update would follow.
