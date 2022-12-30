Jersey explosion: Inquests open into deaths of victims
- Published
Inquests have opened into the deaths of 10 people following an explosion in a block of flats in Jersey.
Deputy Viscount Mark Harris opened and adjourned the inquests to allow the release of their bodies for funerals.
The bodies of nine residents were recovered in the days following the explosion in St Helier, on 10 December.
A 10th victim was injured in the blast and taken to hospital but died on Christmas Day.
The nine residents who died at the Haut du Mont flats were identified by dental records, police told the hearing in St Helier.
Their causes of death were mainly head, chest and burn injuries, the inquest heard.
The residents who died were Peter Bowler, Raymond Brown, Romeu and Louise De Almeida, Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Ken and Jane Ralph, and Billy Marsden.
The cause of death for the 10th victim, Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in an adjacent building, remained undetermined, it was told.
However, pathologists were satisfied that all 10 bodies could be released for funerals to take place.
A cordon remains in place around the site, while police continue to investigate the explosion.
Det Supt Alison Fossey, of Jersey Police, told the inquest that the investigation would be long and complex and could take several months.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.