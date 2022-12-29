Search for missing Jersey fisherman 'will continue'
The search for a missing fisherman whose trawler sank off Jersey will continue, the government has said.
Jersey-based L'Ecume II sank after colliding with a Condor freight ferry on 8 December.
The bodies of the two crew members, Jervis Baligat and Larry Simyunn, have been recovered, but skipper Michael Michieli has not been found.
Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel said next steps in the search were being considered.
"There's a range of options including further exploration of L'Ecume with divers or it is possible we may also need to look at the potential for raising the vessel," he told BBC Radio Jersey:
"These are questions that we need to assess, at the moment I don't know how the search will continue but it will continue."
A specialist survey boat Freja has finished its search of the site.
Mr Morel said in a statement "heartfelt thanks go to everyone involved in this round-the-clock operation".
"Our thoughts remain with everyone affected, particularly with the families of the three crew, who will remain fully supported and informed throughout the coming stages," he said.
A fundraiser set up for the families of the two crew members has reached more than £100,000.
An independent investigation into the sinking is being led by the States of Jersey Police, supported by UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency Enforcement Team.
A safety investigation is also continuing, led by Jersey's Maritime Standards with support the Bahamas Maritime Authority where the Condor Ferries vessel was registered.
