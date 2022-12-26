Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified

Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen.

Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December.

A search and recovery operation for the boat's missing skipper, Micheal Michieli, continues.

Jersey Police said its "thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy".

