Sunken Jersey fishing boat bodies identified
- Published
Two bodies recovered from near a sunken fishing trawler off the coast of Jersey have been identified as the crewmen.
Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat died when L'Ecume II sank after it collided with a freight ferry at about 05:30 GMT on 8 December.
A search and recovery operation for the boat's missing skipper, Micheal Michieli, continues.
Jersey Police said its "thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy".