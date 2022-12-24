Threshold for social housing rent increases
More islanders will be eligible to rent social housing in Jersey in 2023.
The government confirmed it had made changes to its Affordable Housing Gateway criteria, coming into effect in January.
The income threshold has increased for single people, couples and families with three or more children.
The Housing Minister Deputy David Warr said increasing the threshold was an "important change" that would address the island's "housing needs".
He said it recognised "the turbulent economic conditions we now face".
"The significant increase in the cost of living is having the greatest impact on the most vulnerable in our society, we need to support them," Mr Warr added.
New income limits for a single applicant with no children will be £32,000 per annum, increasing from £23,000.
Joint applicants with three children or more has increased from £64,400 to £72,700 per annum.
Mr Warr said he was "especially pleased to be offering an enhanced increase for single applicant households, recognising that they are often the most financially stretched".
He said although the demand would increase, Andium Homes were on track to build 3,000 new properties by 2030.
