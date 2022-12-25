Faith and community leaders give Christmas message
Jersey's faith and community leaders have given Christmas messages reflecting on the past year.
The Dean of Jersey asked islanders to keep those suffering around the world in their thoughts as they celebrated Christmas.
The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, said he was "intensely proud" of how the island had responded to tragedies in Jersey in December.
He said the community had supported each other.
Sir Timothy said: "A much as we have come together as a community in hope and expectation, so we have come together to mourn and to stand in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones in the two tragedies that struck the community earlier in this month."
Earlier in December an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey killed nine people and a fishing boat with three men on board sank after colliding with a freight ferry.
Sir Timothy said: "I feel intensely proud of this island and of its people... I wish all of my fellow islanders a peaceful and joyful Christmas and a happy New Year and a sense of optimism for 2023."
The Very Reverend Mike Keirle, Dean of Jersey, focused his message on how the arrival of Jesus was similar to events happening across the world.
He said: "An invading army occupies the land, a satellite King Herod uses his power to suppress any threat and meanwhile ironically the arrival of God's son in the world happens in absolute powerlessness.
"This world was dominated by military power that ordered every part of life and dealt brutally with those who challenged it, under threat of death, Jesus and his family fled to another country, becoming refugees and asylum seekers."
