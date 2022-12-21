Gale force wind warning issued for Jersey

Aerial Jersey
Gale force seven winds have been issued

An orange wind warning has been issued for Jersey.

Jersey Met issued a strong winds warning on Wednesday morning, which progressed to an orange warning of gales in the afternoon.

It reported that west to south-westerly winds, with gusts of up to 45 knots, were "imminent".

The orange wind warning asks islanders to "remain vigilant" and to keep up-to-date with the latest forecasts.

Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.