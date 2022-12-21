L'Ecume ll: Fast currents hamper search for fisherman
Fast-moving currents and a technical problem with an underwater robot have hampered the search of a sunken fishing boat off Jersey.
A team is searching inside the wreck of L'Ecume II, which sank on 8 December after a collision with a freighter.
Two unnamed bodies from the wreck have been found after skipper Michael Michieli and crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat went missing.
The search is continuing for the third missing fisherman.
"Fast-moving currents and a temporary technical problem with one of the underwater robots caused some delay and the work is now expected to be completed by tomorrow," the Ports of Jersey said.
"During the search over the past week, the robot recovered some of the crew's personal items.
"These will be passed on to the families when the investigations are complete."
An exclusion zone around the search area remained in place for safety reasons, said the government.
An investigation, led by Maritime Standards with support from police, is continuing, along with another by the Bahamas Maritime Authority in collaboration with Jersey authorities.
Condor Ferries confirmed its freight ship, registered in the Bahamas, had been involved in the collision.
