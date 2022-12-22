Plans made for Jersey care abuse memorial garden
A memorial garden for children and young people failed by Jersey's care system could feature a reflective pool.
The memorial space at La Collette Gardens will be built after as part of the recommendations made by the Care Inquiry, which uncovered historic abuse in the island.
The Jersey Community Partnership (JCP) worked with survivors and the Citizen's Panel to design the garden.
Cheyenne O'Connor hoped it would receive planning approval in 2023.
The outreach worker for survivors of institutional abuse said: "Submitting pre-application planning advice is a huge step forward to realising the Place to Remember.
"I would like to thank everyone who has been involved so far, for their commitment and vision for this very important place."
Following a protest by survivors in 2020, the government agreed not to have the memorial at the Weighbridge and instead in a place where people could get to easily, but could easily avoid too.
Plans for the memorial will feature a reflective pool, butterfly garden, and a small granite structure.
The JCP said it was designed to catch the first rays of morning sunshine, as a metaphor for hope, brightness and a fresh start.
