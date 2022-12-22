New dental scheme to tackle child waiting times
Five private dental clinics in Jersey will start seeing primary school pupils free of charge as part of a new scheme to cut waiting lists.
More than 1,000 children are waiting for their first routine appointment because of delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the States said.
Those who need further treatment after the initial consult will stay under the care of the private dentist.
Sarah Evans said it had already cut down on the waiting list.
The general manager for the Community Dental team said: "By working with our colleagues in the private sector we are able to get on top of our waiting lists which have grown during the Covid pandemic.
"This scheme is great news for our routine patients as it means that they are being seen in a timely manner so that they can keep on top of their oral health."
The scheme will be funded by the government's Covid-19 Recovery Strategy.
The minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, said this was "a great example of primary and secondary care working in partnership to deliver better services for children who have been affected by delays caused by the pandemic".
