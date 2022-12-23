Pre-pandemic number of travellers over Christmas
The Channel Islands are set to experience pre-pandemic levels of travellers over the festive period.
Ports of Jersey said it would see around 17,000 people travelling in and out of the island over Christmas.
Guernsey Ports reminded islanders to not wrap any presents in their hand luggage in case they had to be opened.
Passenger Services Manager for Ports of Jersey Maria Le Tiec said those travelling should be prepared.
She said: "Start off with allowing plenty of time, allow time for your journey to the airport and then also once you're here, allowing enough time for check-in process, if you've got bags to check in.
Ms Le Tiec said islanders were now able to travel properly again following the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We all want to get away, a lot of us have family abroad so there is always inevitably going to be that demand at Christmas to go away and see our loved ones," she said.
"But likewise there's family in the UK and further abroad who want to come to the island and visit their family, so it's always a nice, consistent busy period."
Guernsey Ports said people travelling with hold luggage should use its Twilight check-in service for early flights.
Steve Langlois, head of passenger operations and aviation security at Guernsey Ports, said it would ease passenger congestion.
He said: "This service continues to be very popular with our passengers and helps keep passenger flows moving as smoothly as possible through the main terminal and departures area."
Mr Langlois said those travelling should remember the hand luggage security requirements if carrying presents.
He said: "Wrapped presents in airport hand luggage will be screened and may have to be opened by security staff so they can check any contents.
"Any wrapped presents can however be checked in with hold baggage."
