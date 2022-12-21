New report highlights skills training for adults in Jersey
People in Jersey need to continue to develop skills throughout their working lives, according to a new report.
The Further Education and Skills Agenda sets out how Jersey needs "people who have the skills" to keep the economy healthy.
Deputy Inna Gardiner, minister for children and education, underlined the importance of post-18 learning including to change career.
She said funding and structures needed to be in place for this to happen.
The paper, which was overseen by the Population and Skills Ministerial Group, outlined actions including establishing a skills fund, allocating separate funds for adult numeracy and literacy and reviewing the approach to apprenticeships.
Actions outlined also included providing apprenticeships in a wider range of professions and trades and funding improvements to Highlands College.
Deputy Gardiner said: "The island needs people who have the skills we need to keep the economy healthy.
"This isn't just about providing an option for technical and professional education as an alternative to A-levels or IB.
"We must make sure that islanders can keep learning after the age of 18, that they can build on what they know, develop new skills, or change careers."
The paper, which aims to make Jersey's labour market and economy "more flexible and adaptable", has been shared with Scrutiny and the States Assembly, with actions to be taken forward with oversight from the Population and Skills Ministerial Group.
