Jersey vaccination centre reopens after fatal explosion
- Published
Jersey's vaccination centre is reopening for the first time since an explosion at a nearby block of flats killed nine people.
The three-storey Haut du Mont residential block on Pier Road, in St Helier, collapsed on 10 December.
The names of nine people have been released, but formal identification has not yet taken place.
The vaccination centre at Fort Regent will reopen on Tuesday morning after it was closed following the explosion.
Islanders eligible for Covid boosters and flu vaccination can book an appointment, or walk-in for their jabs.
Follow BBC Jersey on Twitter and Facebook. Send your story ideas to channel.islands@bbc.co.uk.